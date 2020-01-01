About this product

Orange Peel is an indica leaning strain with a cross between GSC and Orange Juice. Orange Peel has an aroma of peppery blood orange and relays a fair amount of citrusy-sweet flavored smoke. This girl is more than just her looks and fragrance, she has high amounts of caryophyllene (a stress-relieving terpene that causes relaxation and reduces anxiety) making her an all-around showstopping rind! Orange Peel is a mood-boosting flower that allows you tranquility; we suggest pairing it with a night at home and comedy sitcom reruns!