Orange Peel (White Label)

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

Orange Peel is an indica leaning strain with a cross between GSC and Orange Juice. Orange Peel has an aroma of peppery blood orange and relays a fair amount of citrusy-sweet flavored smoke. This girl is more than just her looks and fragrance, she has high amounts of caryophyllene (a stress-relieving terpene that causes relaxation and reduces anxiety) making her an all-around showstopping rind! Orange Peel is a mood-boosting flower that allows you tranquility; we suggest pairing it with a night at home and comedy sitcom reruns!

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.