  5. Orangeade

Orangeade

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Orangeade

About this product

Orangeade is an indica dominant strain consisting of sweet, citrus, floral, fruity aromas and flavor notes. Between its delicious flavor and the humulene in Orangeade’s terpene makeup, this strain might just suppress (or even satisfy) your appetite. It has a lineage of Tangie and Purple Punch, and beta caryophyllene and limonene round out its terpene profile to offer a mood boost and anxiety relief for a productive flow state any day.

4 customer reviews

Thekidry

Picked up a preroll from MUV Longwood and I'm glad I made this spur of the moment purchase! It started out with nice pressure behind the eyes and ears, and I spaced out for 10 minutes. Then the body buzz hit plus the cerebral space out focused into a happy steady wave of pleasure keeping me at a higher vibration state of mind with little to no effort to maintain! Good shiznit right 👍

klo85

Some of this and some of that. A cerebral and calming smoke.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.