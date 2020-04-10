Thekidry on April 10th, 2020

Picked up a preroll from MUV Longwood and I'm glad I made this spur of the moment purchase! It started out with nice pressure behind the eyes and ears, and I spaced out for 10 minutes. Then the body buzz hit plus the cerebral space out focused into a happy steady wave of pleasure keeping me at a higher vibration state of mind with little to no effort to maintain! Good shiznit right 👍