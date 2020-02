About this product

Papaya Punch is a popped-from-seed cross of Papaya and Purple Punch.This indica-leaning strain holds true to its name; with dominant terpenes like linalool and caryophyllene, you will see that it packs a heavy punch! This strain's tutti frutti and cheesy aroma puts you in a sweet state of paradise, but it's relaxing physical effect is substantial! Papaya Punch is definitely a strain you will want to have while on vacation!