Parisian Plum Diamond Sauce

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

The Parisian Plum Diamond Sauce is a very terpy and delicious concentrate that packs a big punch! With Pinene and Limonene as the prominent terpenes, this extremely potent concentrate has a very happy euphoric high that can be great for battling depression and stress or even help put you in a creative or even silly mood.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.