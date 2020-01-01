Star 91
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 22.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Enjoy the delights of France with Parisian Plum, our indica dominant strain. Crossed between Larry OG and Grand Daddy Purps, this strain has a pungent sweet, floral aroma and flavor. With prominent terpenes such as B-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, and B-Myrcene, this strain helps relieve pain, cramps, inflammation, and nausea. This strain is also a great appetite stimulant. Oui oui!
