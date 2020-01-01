 Loading…

Parisian Plum (Black Label)

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Parisian Plum (Black Label)
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Parisian Plum (Black Label)

About this product

Enjoy the delights of France with Parisian Plum, our indica dominant strain. Crossed between Larry OG and Grand Daddy Purps, this strain has a pungent sweet, floral aroma and flavor. With prominent terpenes such as B-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, and B-Myrcene, this strain helps relieve pain, cramps, inflammation, and nausea. This strain is also a great appetite stimulant. Oui oui!

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

