  5. Parisian Plum Diamonds

Parisian Plum Diamonds

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Concentrates Solvent Parisian Plum Diamonds

Parisian Plum Diamonds pack a big punch! These premium THCA crystal chunks are coated with light yellow terpene extract. With limonene and linalool as the prominent terpenes, this extremely potent concentrate has a very happy euphoric high that can be great for battling stress and help you relax with an overall body high.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.