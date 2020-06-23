 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Parisian Plum (White Label)

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Parisian Plum, just like the fruit, is a beautiful dark purple with a sweet, herbal, woody aroma. This indica dominant strain stems from Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. The flower has dense bulgy dark purple nugs with hints of mint green and is covered with frosty trichomes. Parisian Plum has high amounts of caryophellene and limonene making this bud ripe for an end of the day relaxing high that will leave you feeling a sense of peace.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.