Pie Hoe
About this product
Pie Hoe is an indica leaning strain with a lineage of Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. This strain has hints of mint, earthiness, pine, and a subtle sweetness in the aroma and flavor profile. The top three terpenes are myrcene, caryophyllene, and pinene promising a relaxing body high without couch lock.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
