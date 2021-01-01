 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Pineapple Paradise

Pineapple Paradise

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Pineapple Paradise
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Pineapple Paradise

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pineapple Paradise will take you away to your happy place! This sativa leaning strain smells like paradise in a jar with its sweet citrus and spicy aroma. The limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene will uplift your spirits and offer chill vibes that will have you coasting throughout the day.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review