Pineapple Paradise
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Pineapple Paradise will take you away to your happy place! This sativa leaning strain smells like paradise in a jar with its sweet citrus and spicy aroma. The limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene will uplift your spirits and offer chill vibes that will have you coasting throughout the day.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
