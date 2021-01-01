Pink Guava | 3.5G | Smalls
Pink Guava is a sativa leaning strain stemming from Nepali Pink and Guava. The Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Nerolidol offers a relaxing body high that will transport you to a tropical place with its vibrant colors and citrus, floral, spice aroma. So take a few puffs and day dream of your happy place.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
