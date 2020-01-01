About this product

Pomelo is an indica leaning strain and the perfect strain for those looking to dive into spring! This phenotype of Forum GSC x Mandarin Sunset is a breath of fresh air with a burst of sunshine expressed through the variety of color it offers - green, orange and splash of purple. With high levels of myrcene and caryophyllene, Pomelo is full of stress relieving properties that carry your troubles away as you float into the euphoric high that comes with it!