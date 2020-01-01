 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pomelo

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

Pomelo is an indica leaning strain and the perfect strain for those looking to dive into spring! This phenotype of Forum GSC x Mandarin Sunset is a breath of fresh air with a burst of sunshine expressed through the variety of color it offers - green, orange and splash of purple. With high levels of myrcene and caryophyllene, Pomelo is full of stress relieving properties that carry your troubles away as you float into the euphoric high that comes with it!

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.