 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Pomelo | 14G | SMALLS

Pomelo | 14G | SMALLS

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Pomelo | 14G | SMALLS

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pomelo is an indica leaning strain and the perfect strain for those looking to dive into spring! This phenotype of Forum GSC x Mandarin Sunset is a breath of fresh air with a burst of sunshine expressed through the variety of color it offers - green, orange and splash of purple. With high levels of myrcene and caryophyllene, Pomelo is full of stress relieving properties that carry your troubles away as you float into the euphoric high that comes with it!

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review