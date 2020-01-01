 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Reign

Purple Reign

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Purple Reign
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Purple Reign

About this product

Purple Reign has a lineage of Birthday Cake and Gelato 33. It contains notable amounts of other cannabinoids, including CBC, CBD, CBG, and THCV. Purple Reign has an aroma and taste that is hard to pin down—we'd call it woody, earthy, herbal, sweet citrusy, and floral. Its dominant terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool, so expect a calming effect on your body along with a delightful mood boost. This strain has extremely dense nugs that have a round, golf-ball-like structure, with a dark purple bass color, mint green tips, and bursts of medium-length bright orange stigmas. A perfect way to begin a relaxing night out with loved ones!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.