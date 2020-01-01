About this product

Purple Reign has a lineage of Birthday Cake and Gelato 33. It contains notable amounts of other cannabinoids, including CBC, CBD, CBG, and THCV. Purple Reign has an aroma and taste that is hard to pin down—we'd call it woody, earthy, herbal, sweet citrusy, and floral. Its dominant terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool, so expect a calming effect on your body along with a delightful mood boost. This strain has extremely dense nugs that have a round, golf-ball-like structure, with a dark purple bass color, mint green tips, and bursts of medium-length bright orange stigmas. A perfect way to begin a relaxing night out with loved ones!