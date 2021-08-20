 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Purple Thunder High Terpene Badder

Purple Thunder High Terpene Badder

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Concentrates Solvent Purple Thunder High Terpene Badder
Cream of the Crop Gardens Concentrates Solvent Purple Thunder High Terpene Badder

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Purple Thunder High Terpene Badder is an indica leaning strain derived from the classic Birthday Cake and connoisseur favorite Gelato 33. This concentrate has a glossy bumble bee-yellow coloring with somewhat thick, sticky badder consistency. With a high testing terpene percentage of 7.31%, and the top three terpenes being Trans-Nerolidol, B-Caryophyllene, and D-Limonene, this strain has an aroma of pine, herbs, spice, clover, and citrus. Purple Thunder has an uplifting, happy, fun, and giggly head high. Take a dab and feel the stress and anxiety relief set in as you melt into euphoria and relaxation.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review