Purple Thunder High Terpene Badder
About this product
Purple Thunder High Terpene Badder is an indica leaning strain derived from the classic Birthday Cake and connoisseur favorite Gelato 33. This concentrate has a glossy bumble bee-yellow coloring with somewhat thick, sticky badder consistency. With a high testing terpene percentage of 7.31%, and the top three terpenes being Trans-Nerolidol, B-Caryophyllene, and D-Limonene, this strain has an aroma of pine, herbs, spice, clover, and citrus. Purple Thunder has an uplifting, happy, fun, and giggly head high. Take a dab and feel the stress and anxiety relief set in as you melt into euphoria and relaxation.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
