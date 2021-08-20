About this product

Purple Thunder High Terpene Badder is an indica leaning strain derived from the classic Birthday Cake and connoisseur favorite Gelato 33. This concentrate has a glossy bumble bee-yellow coloring with somewhat thick, sticky badder consistency. With a high testing terpene percentage of 7.31%, and the top three terpenes being Trans-Nerolidol, B-Caryophyllene, and D-Limonene, this strain has an aroma of pine, herbs, spice, clover, and citrus. Purple Thunder has an uplifting, happy, fun, and giggly head high. Take a dab and feel the stress and anxiety relief set in as you melt into euphoria and relaxation.