Rainbow Chip
About this product
Rainbow Chip is a hybrid strain with a lineage of Sunset Sherbet and Mint Chocolate Chip. It’s a flavor match made in heaven! The combo of myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene will have you tasting hints of mint, herbal, sweetness. Rainbow Chip is a balanced high that promises relaxation without the lazy, and creative without the crazy.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
