 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Rainbow Chip

Rainbow Chip

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Rainbow Chip
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Rainbow Chip

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Rainbow Chip is a hybrid strain with a lineage of Sunset Sherbet and Mint Chocolate Chip. It’s a flavor match made in heaven! The combo of myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene will have you tasting hints of mint, herbal, sweetness. Rainbow Chip is a balanced high that promises relaxation without the lazy, and creative without the crazy.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review