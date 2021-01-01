Rainbow Chip x Lemon OG Diamond Barrel
by Cream of the Crop GardensWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Rainbow Chip flower infused with Lemon OG diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.