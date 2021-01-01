 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Rainbow Chip x Lemon OG Diamond Barrel

Rainbow Chip x Lemon OG Diamond Barrel

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Rainbow Chip x Lemon OG Diamond Barrel

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Rainbow Chip flower infused with Lemon OG diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review