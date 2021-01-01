About this product

Get ready to change the course of history! Renegades of Funk is an indica dominant strain that’s crossed with GMO and Jet Fuel Gelato. This strain will uplift your spirits and have you poppin’, sockin’ and rockin’ your body into a state of relaxation with the mighty combo of limonene, myrcene and pinene. Renegades of Funk will have your mind traveling through time and dreaming of prehistoric ages, ancient Greece, right down through the middle ages.