Renegades of Funk High Terpene Badder

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Renegades of Funk Badder is a high terpene badder boasting at a total terpene percentage of 5.42% with the top terpenes being Caryophyllene, Nerolidol and Limonene. Renegades of Funk Badder is an indica dominant strain derived of GMO x Jet Fuel Gelato.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

