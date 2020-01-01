 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
REST 5:5 THC/CBD

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Rest will help clear and nourish your mind, leaving you refreshed and ready to start a new day. Research shows that the healing properties of THC and CBD are unlocked when they are taken together in balance. Research shows THC and CBD are enhanced when taken together and can even enhance other natural compounds. That’s why Rest comes with a dose of Full Spectrum Cannabis Oil (including THC and CBD) and 5mg Melatonin. Benefits: Fall asleep. Stay asleep. Wake up refreshed (not groggy). Rest™ is for your best night’s rest. Dosing Information: Take one capsule 45 minutes before you’re ready to count some sheep. Then sit back, relax and let Rest carry you to a blissful slumber.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.