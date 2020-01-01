About this product

Rest X will help clear and nourish your mind, leaving you refreshed and ready to start a new day. Research shows that the healing properties of THC and CBD are unlocked when they are taken together in balance. Research shows THC and CBD are enhanced when taken together and can even enhance other natural compounds. That’s why Rest X comes with an extra dose of Full Spectrum Cannabis Oil (including THC and CBD) and 5mg Melatonin. Benefits: Aides Sleep, Relieves Anxiety, Relieves Pain Dosing Information: Rest X is available in boxes of 20 capsules or 2 capsules for those who want to try before they buy. Ingredients: MTC Oil, Beeswax, Full Spectrum Oil, Linalool, Limonene, Valerian Root, Ginkgo Biloba, Melatonin