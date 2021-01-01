 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Rhubarb Pie | 14G | SMALLS

Rhubarb Pie | 14G | SMALLS

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Rhubarb Pie | 14G | SMALLS

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

There’s nothing like the inviting smell of freshly baked pie! Rhubarb Pie will draw you in with its tart and herbaceous flavor and aroma. This indica dominant strain is crossed with Fruity Pebbles OG and Grape Pie. The limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool promises a night of relaxation combined with anxiety and stress relief. Sink into instant gratification after a few puffs of this decadent after dinner treat.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review