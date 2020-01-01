 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Rising Sun

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Rising Sun

About this product

Rising Sun is a very fun, euphoric hybrid with a pungent, floral, sweet aroma. This strain will keep you soaring on a productive, creative high. Its lineage is Sunshine Daydream and Chem 4, producing orangish green, with a dust of yellow, trichomes and short fuzzy orange pistils. Beta-caryophyllene, pinene, and limonene are dominant terpenes in Rising Sun, making it the perfect strain for a calming, relaxing, anti-anxiety treat.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.