Royal Icing

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Royal Icing
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Royal Icing

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Royal Icing is the heir of Ice Cream Cake and Wedding Cake. This indica leaning flower is rich in color with hues of green, purple, and orange. The limonene, pinene and linalool offer a citrus and piney aroma with hints of floral notes. Take a few puffs and relax like royalty.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

