Shady Apples | 14G | Smalls
About this product
Shady Apples is a sativa leaning strain derived from Apple Fritter and Kush Mints. The dense pine-tree shaped nugs are made up of tea-green leaves, apricot-orange hairs, and frosty white trichomes. This strain has a unique aroma and flavor profile of earthy, herbal, wood, and clover. Shady Apples has a happy, uplifting, euphoric high that is great for an active, creative, stress free day of fun.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
