Shady Apples | 3.5G | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Shady Apples | 3.5G | Smalls

Shady Apples is a sativa leaning strain derived from Apple Fritter and Kush Mints. The dense pine-tree shaped nugs are made up of tea-green leaves, apricot-orange hairs, and frosty white trichomes. This strain has a unique aroma and flavor profile of earthy, herbal, wood, and clover. Shady Apples has a happy, uplifting, euphoric high that is great for an active, creative, stress free day of fun.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

