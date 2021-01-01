 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sour Chem

Sour Chem

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Sour Chem
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Sour Chem

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

All you sativa lovers, this one is for you! Sour Chem is a sativa leaning strain derived from Super Sour Diesel and Chem Dawg. The tart, gassy smell hits your nose as soon as you crack the jar open. The top terpenes in Sour Chem are Caryophyllene, Limonene and Myrcene promising an uplifting, mellow high. If you’re looking to tackle your to do list or find some creative inspiration, roll up some Sour Chem to motivate you on your journey.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review