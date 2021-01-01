About this product

All you sativa lovers, this one is for you! Sour Chem is a sativa leaning strain derived from Super Sour Diesel and Chem Dawg. The tart, gassy smell hits your nose as soon as you crack the jar open. The top terpenes in Sour Chem are Caryophyllene, Limonene and Myrcene promising an uplifting, mellow high. If you’re looking to tackle your to do list or find some creative inspiration, roll up some Sour Chem to motivate you on your journey.