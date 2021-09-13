Sour Chem High Terpene Badder
Sour Chem Badder is a high terpene badder boasting at a total terpene percentage of 8.34% with the top terpenes being Nerolidol, Caryophyllene, and Limonene. Sour Chem Badder is a sativa leaning strain derived of Purple Elephant and Chemdog Sour Diesel.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
