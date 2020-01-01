 Loading…

Sour Grapes Diamonds

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Sour Grapes Diamonds
Sour Grapes Diamonds

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

Sour Grapes Diamonds are premium THCA crystal chunks that will make your mouth pucker. A cross between Purple Elephant and Chemdog Sour Diesel, the top three terpenes are limonene, beta-pinene, and caryophyllene- providing this sativa leaning strain with a euphoric, creative high that can help with motivation and focus while also relieving both stress and anxiety. Get ready to kick your day into high gear and knock out your to-do list for the day!

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.