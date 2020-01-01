About this product

Sour Grapes Diamonds are premium THCA crystal chunks that will make your mouth pucker. A cross between Purple Elephant and Chemdog Sour Diesel, the top three terpenes are limonene, beta-pinene, and caryophyllene- providing this sativa leaning strain with a euphoric, creative high that can help with motivation and focus while also relieving both stress and anxiety. Get ready to kick your day into high gear and knock out your to-do list for the day!