 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sour Melon

Sour Melon

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Sour Melon
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Sour Melon

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sour Melon is a sativa leaning strain crossed between Sour Diesel and an unknown strain. This flower has a dense round structure made up of tea-green leaves with darker army-green tips, short tiger orange hairs, and frosty white trichomes. The most prominent terpenes are limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene giving this strain a citrus, hops, and woody aroma. Sour Melon is known for its uplifting, euphoric head high with a mellow body high. This strain will leave you feeling calm and relaxed, but still energized.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review