Sour Pineapple High Terpene Badder

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Sour Pineapple High Terpene Badder

About this product

Get a taste of paradise with our Sour Pineapple badder! This concentrate comes from Pineapple Paradise and Sour Chem and offers a high terpene content of 10.01%. You’ll notice a beautiful, glossy, fire-yellow color with a slightly thin badder consistency and an aroma of lavender, floral, citrus, wood, and pine with a matching flavor profile. Let the uplifting effects of this sativa leaning strain guide you to a creative state-of-mind and leave those troubles behind.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

