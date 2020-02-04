About this product

Southern Belle is a beautiful indica dominant strain that will help melt away existing pain and anxiety. Its aroma is floral and pine with a hint of spice, and has flavors of citrus and lavender. Southern Belle originates from Irene OG and Dosido. She has dense light green nugs with forest green patches and bright orange pistils. With a terpene make up of caryophyllene, limonene and pinene, Southern Belle will put you into a relaxed, comfortable high and spark creativity with good vibes that will have you beaming from cheek to cheek.