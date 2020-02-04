 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Southern Belle

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

5.01
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Southern Belle

About this product

Southern Belle is a beautiful indica dominant strain that will help melt away existing pain and anxiety. Its aroma is floral and pine with a hint of spice, and has flavors of citrus and lavender. Southern Belle originates from Irene OG and Dosido. She has dense light green nugs with forest green patches and bright orange pistils. With a terpene make up of caryophyllene, limonene and pinene, Southern Belle will put you into a relaxed, comfortable high and spark creativity with good vibes that will have you beaming from cheek to cheek.

5.01

davidr1985

Sleepy really effective indica looking for good sleep weed this is it wish I could find more

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.