Cream of the Crop’s Full Spectrum Oil (FSO) uses 100% pure ethyl alcohol solvent, state of the art equipment, and proprietary purification processes. Our FSO is safe, consistent, and authentic cannabis oil that you can trust to heal. It can be consumed via oral ingestion, topical application, or as a suppository. Our 2:1 (THC:CBD) blend gives relaxation, light high effects with some euphoria, calmness, and tranquility. It contains THC, CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN.
Stephen Hawking Kush
Stephen Hawking Kush, or SHK, is the second release in the Great Minds series of seeds from Alphakronik Genes. Named for famed scientist Dr. Stephen Hawking, SHK was created by pollenating a Harle-Tsu female with a Sin City Kush male. This indica-dominant hybrid is also part of Alphakrokik Genes’ CBD+ line of genetics that emphasize high-CBD strains. There are 3 known phenotypes of Stephen Hawking Kush, all with vivid cherry and berry flavors that mix with a minty note. The soothing, relaxing effects help keep pain away and also stimulate your stomach to suppress nausea.