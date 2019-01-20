 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Full Spectrum Oil 2:1 THC:CBD

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop’s Full Spectrum Oil (FSO) uses 100% pure ethyl alcohol solvent, state of the art equipment, and proprietary purification processes. Our FSO is safe, consistent, and authentic cannabis oil that you can trust to heal. It can be consumed via oral ingestion, topical application, or as a suppository. Our 2:1 (THC:CBD) blend gives relaxation, light high effects with some euphoria, calmness, and tranquility. It contains THC, CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN.

Stephen Hawking Kush, or SHK, is the second release in the Great Minds series of seeds from Alphakronik Genes. Named for famed scientist Dr. Stephen Hawking, SHK was created by pollenating a Harle-Tsu female with a Sin City Kush male. This indica-dominant hybrid is also part of Alphakrokik Genes’ CBD+ line of genetics that emphasize high-CBD strains. There are 3 known phenotypes of Stephen Hawking Kush, all with vivid cherry and berry flavors that mix with a minty note. The soothing, relaxing effects help keep pain away and also stimulate your stomach to suppress nausea.

We are the Cream Of The Crop, creme de la creme, best of the best. Might seem cliche, but we have spent years perfecting our cultivation methods in pursuit of quality products that not only achieve excellence, but are safe to consume. We are passionate about growing craft cannabis and curating an experience to make a positive impact on your life. Our line of industry-leading cannabis products offers a holistic and pure experience you can trust. All of our flower is packaged into glass jars, sealed with a tamper-evident shrink wrap around the lid, and a pressure sensitive seal under the lid to guarantee freshness. When you choose Cream of the Crop grown cannabis as your medicine, you know you are getting the absolute best.