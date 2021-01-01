 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Strawberries & Cream | 3.5G | Smalls

Strawberries & Cream | 3.5G | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

Strawberries and Cream is an indica leaning strain derived from two classic strains Strawberry and Cookies N’ Cream. The extremely dense nugs are made up of fern-green leaves, with short tiger-orange hairs, and completely covered in long frosty white trichomes. With the primary terpenes being limonene, pinene, and caryophyllene this strain has a sweet, citrus, pine, earthy, and herbal aroma and flavor profile. Strawberries and Cream has a mellow, euphoric high perfect for relieving stress and anxiety.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

