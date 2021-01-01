About this product

Strawberries and Cream is an indica leaning strain derived from two classic strains Strawberry and Cookies N’ Cream. The extremely dense nugs are made up of fern-green leaves, with short tiger-orange hairs, and completely covered in long frosty white trichomes. With the primary terpenes being limonene, pinene, and caryophyllene this strain has a sweet, citrus, pine, earthy, and herbal aroma and flavor profile. Strawberries and Cream has a mellow, euphoric high perfect for relieving stress and anxiety.