Strawberries & Cream | 3.5G | Smalls
About this product
Strawberries and Cream is an indica leaning strain derived from two classic strains Strawberry and Cookies N’ Cream. The extremely dense nugs are made up of fern-green leaves, with short tiger-orange hairs, and completely covered in long frosty white trichomes. With the primary terpenes being limonene, pinene, and caryophyllene this strain has a sweet, citrus, pine, earthy, and herbal aroma and flavor profile. Strawberries and Cream has a mellow, euphoric high perfect for relieving stress and anxiety.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
