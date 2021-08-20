Strawberries & Cream High Terpene Badder
by Cream of the Crop GardensWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Strawberries and Cream Badder is an indica leaning strain derived from Strawberry and Cookies & Cream. This concentrate gives off a savory and sweet aroma of floral, citrus, cloves, and hops. This high terpene concentrate has a total terpene percentage of 5.74% and a terpene profile of nerolidol, caryophyllene, and limonene. Strawberries and Cream Badder has a laid back, euphoric, creative high with a mellow relaxing body high that won’t make you lazy or tired.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.