Strawberries & Cream High Terpene Badder

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Strawberries and Cream Badder is an indica leaning strain derived from Strawberry and Cookies & Cream. This concentrate gives off a savory and sweet aroma of floral, citrus, cloves, and hops. This high terpene concentrate has a total terpene percentage of 5.74% and a terpene profile of nerolidol, caryophyllene, and limonene. Strawberries and Cream Badder has a laid back, euphoric, creative high with a mellow relaxing body high that won’t make you lazy or tired.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

