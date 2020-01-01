About this product

Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica dominant strain that has a fruity smell with sweet and cheesy flavors. This strain provides a very calming, relaxing high setting you free from any stress or anxiety the day may have brought on. You can thank the caryophyllene for the anti-anxiety properties in this strain. Its lineage is a cross between White Widow and Cheese. Strawberry Cheesecake has dense dark green and orange nugs with short orange pistils bursting from the leaf. Make sure you have some snacks close by because this strain is munchie central. May we suggest a side of strawberry cheesecake!