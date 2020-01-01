 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry Cheesecake

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Strawberry Cheesecake

About this product

Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica dominant strain that has a fruity smell with sweet and cheesy flavors. This strain provides a very calming, relaxing high setting you free from any stress or anxiety the day may have brought on. You can thank the caryophyllene for the anti-anxiety properties in this strain. Its lineage is a cross between White Widow and Cheese. Strawberry Cheesecake has dense dark green and orange nugs with short orange pistils bursting from the leaf. Make sure you have some snacks close by because this strain is munchie central. May we suggest a side of strawberry cheesecake!

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.