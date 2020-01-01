 Loading…
Struffoli

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Struffoli
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Struffoli

Indulge in our newest indica leaning strain, Struffoil! This strain’s most dominant terpenes are d-Limonene, B-Caryophyllene, and Linalool, giving this strain a citrusy, spicy, and slightly floral flavor and aroma. Struffoli is just as good as the Neapolitan dish its named after- and even better at relieving stress and pain.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.