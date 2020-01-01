 Loading…

Stuffed French Toast

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Stuffed French Toast
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Stuffed French Toast

About this product

Blaze up for breakfast with Stuffed French Toast, our indica leaning strain derived from Paris OG and Face Off OG. With the most prominent terpenes being B-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, and a-Pinene, this strain carries a pungent cinnamon, orange, pine and herbal aroma and flavor. Offering a light, happy euphoric high with a calm and relaxing effect that tends to increase as time goes by. Enjoy this classic breakfast dish- this time without the carbs.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

