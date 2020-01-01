About this product

Blaze up for breakfast with Stuffed French Toast, our indica leaning strain derived from Paris OG and Face Off OG. With the most prominent terpenes being B-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, and a-Pinene, this strain carries a pungent cinnamon, orange, pine and herbal aroma and flavor. Offering a light, happy euphoric high with a calm and relaxing effect that tends to increase as time goes by. Enjoy this classic breakfast dish- this time without the carbs.