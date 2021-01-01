About this product

Sugar Biscuits is an indica dominant strain derived from Dosido and Animal Cookies. This strain is known for its heavy relaxing body high and its pleasant aroma of hops, orange, cinnamon, pine, and lavender with a matching smooth flavor. The big bulgy nugs are made up of mint-green leaves, long tiger-orange hairs, and completely covered with frosty trichomes inside and out of the buds. If you are looking for a strain that offers a relaxing body high combined with a calm, cerebral head high, Sugar Biscuits is for you.