 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Sundae Driver

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sundae Driver is an indica dominant strain with a sweet, earthy, spicy aroma and flavor. It has a terpene profile of caryophyllene, linalool, and limonene making it the ultimate strain for pain relief, relaxation and a positive outlook on life. Its lineage is Fruity Pebbles OG and Grape Pie, and has dense light green nugs with dark green tips and orange colas. If you’re looking for a strain that’s perfect for getting things done while cruising through the day, Sundae Driver is for you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.