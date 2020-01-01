About this product

Sundae Driver is an indica dominant strain with a sweet, earthy, spicy aroma and flavor. It has a terpene profile of caryophyllene, linalool, and limonene making it the ultimate strain for pain relief, relaxation and a positive outlook on life. Its lineage is Fruity Pebbles OG and Grape Pie, and has dense light green nugs with dark green tips and orange colas. If you’re looking for a strain that’s perfect for getting things done while cruising through the day, Sundae Driver is for you.