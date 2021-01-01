About this product

Super Sour Diesel is a sativa dominant strain that packs quite the punch. Super Sour Diesel is a cross between Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel. From the moment you open the jar, the cheesy, gas aroma hits you in the face awakening all your senses. And if the smell doesn't get you going, the limonene will elevate your mood for a morning or midday pick me up.