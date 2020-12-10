 Loading…

Supreme Dream

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Supreme Dream
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Supreme Dream

Are you awake or are you dreaming? Supreme Dream is a delightful sativa dominant known for its happy, uplifting, euphoric head high. This strain has been bred from two well known strains, Blueberry and Blue Dream. The big dense nugs are made up of mint green leaves, long tiger orange hairs and frosty white trichomes. When broken down the nugs turn into a fine, extremely kiefy crumble that burns perfectly! The most prominent terpenes in this strain are myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene giving this strain a sweet, citrus, floral, light pine aroma and flavor. Supreme Dream will take you to a dreamland of creativity, motivation and focus.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

