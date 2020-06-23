 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. The Bling (White Label)

The Bling (White Label)

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower The Bling (White Label)
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower The Bling (White Label)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Bling is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Humboldt Frost, Reserve OG and Humboldt Gelato. This strain gets its name from the glistening, frosty trichomes that shine bright like a diamond. Pinene, myrcene, and limonene are the top three dominant terpenes providing a sense of peace, and making this strain the ultimate night time chill pill.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.