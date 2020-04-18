Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Tiramisu is an indica dominant strain with a sweet, woody, and earthy aroma. Its lineage is Mendo Magnum Opus and OGKB 2.0. Tiramisu is a dense flower with frosty green leaves and orange pistils. The combination of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene not only play a role in this strain's flavor profile, but also contributes to the relaxed, happy, and sleepy effects. Have this as an after dinner treat and you will not be disappointed!
on April 18th, 2020
Best tasting flower smoked all year
on December 31st, 2019
Very relaxing and nice couch lock. Great after a stressful day.
on October 26th, 2019
Description here on the strain is dead on. This Indica is another great flower (4.5 stars out of 5) from COTC. I never am let down by this brand & buy it with confidence! Happy Sedation!!