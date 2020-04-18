 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tiramisu

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Tiramisu is an indica dominant strain with a sweet, woody, and earthy aroma. Its lineage is Mendo Magnum Opus and OGKB 2.0. Tiramisu is a dense flower with frosty green leaves and orange pistils. The combination of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene not only play a role in this strain's flavor profile, but also contributes to the relaxed, happy, and sleepy effects. Have this as an after dinner treat and you will not be disappointed!

PoppingPepper

Very relaxing and nice couch lock. Great after a stressful day.

1kushking

Description here on the strain is dead on. This Indica is another great flower (4.5 stars out of 5) from COTC. I never am let down by this brand & buy it with confidence! Happy Sedation!!

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.