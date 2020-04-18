About this product

Tiramisu is an indica dominant strain with a sweet, woody, and earthy aroma. Its lineage is Mendo Magnum Opus and OGKB 2.0. Tiramisu is a dense flower with frosty green leaves and orange pistils. The combination of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene not only play a role in this strain's flavor profile, but also contributes to the relaxed, happy, and sleepy effects. Have this as an after dinner treat and you will not be disappointed!