Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Triangle Mints | 14G | SMALLS

Triangle Mints | 14G | SMALLS

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Triangle Mints | 14G | SMALLS

Triangle Mints is a strain that most resembles half Indica half Sativa. With the prominent terpenes being caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool it provides a well balanced high that gives you just the right amount of relaxation to keep you chill but not make you feel lazy while also having a nice light euphoric high that makes you happy and relieves stress but does not overwhelm you. Great for mid day relaxation to help take the edge off.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

