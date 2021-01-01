Triangle Mints | 14G | SMALLS
by Cream of the Crop GardensWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Triangle Mints is a strain that most resembles half Indica half Sativa. With the prominent terpenes being caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool it provides a well balanced high that gives you just the right amount of relaxation to keep you chill but not make you feel lazy while also having a nice light euphoric high that makes you happy and relieves stress but does not overwhelm you. Great for mid day relaxation to help take the edge off.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.