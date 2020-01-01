 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Trifi Cookies

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

This grown-from-clone strain is a healthy cross between Triangle Kush and Fire OG, making it a close to perfect 50/50 hybrid. It has amber-orange pistols that are covered in coarse trichomes that give this strain a "sprinkled" exterior, making Trifi Cookies an especially beautiful flower. You'll notice a sweet diesel flavor and a piney aroma. This strain is extremely uplifting and fosters creativity, all while helping you have a full, soothing body high. By the way, it's highly possible that you will experience uncontrollable laughter!

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.