About this product

Triumph is a sativa dominant strain derived from the classic Sour Diesel and Biker Kush. These big dense nugs are made up of crocodile green leaves, bronze orange hairs, and cloudy crystal like trichomes. The predominant terpenes in this strain are limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene giving this strain an earthy, herbal aroma with a similar flavor, but added fresh pine. Triumph offers a lively, cerebral, and euphoric high that will free your mind and motivate you to conquer your day.