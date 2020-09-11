 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Triumph

Triumph

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Triumph
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Triumph

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Triumph is a sativa dominant strain derived from the classic Sour Diesel and Biker Kush. These big dense nugs are made up of crocodile green leaves, bronze orange hairs, and cloudy crystal like trichomes. The predominant terpenes in this strain are limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene giving this strain an earthy, herbal aroma with a similar flavor, but added fresh pine. Triumph offers a lively, cerebral, and euphoric high that will free your mind and motivate you to conquer your day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.