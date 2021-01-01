About this product

Trunk Funk is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of White Tahoe Cookies and Do Si Dos. Trunk Funk gives an aroma that is nearly overpowering, so think twice if you are looking to be discreet. Its scent consists of pine and earth, followed by subtle hints of sweetness. The hash-like “OG” inhale is immediate and exposes a thick, yet smooth exhale. This strain will provide a relaxing effect and help sedate the body. If being in a funk is a problem for you, this might also be your solution!