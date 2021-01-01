 Loading…

  5. Trunk Funk | 14G | SMALLS

Trunk Funk | 14G | SMALLS

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Trunk Funk | 14G | SMALLS

About this product

Trunk Funk is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of White Tahoe Cookies and Do Si Dos. Trunk Funk gives an aroma that is nearly overpowering, so think twice if you are looking to be discreet. Its scent consists of pine and earth, followed by subtle hints of sweetness. The hash-like “OG” inhale is immediate and exposes a thick, yet smooth exhale. This strain will provide a relaxing effect and help sedate the body. If being in a funk is a problem for you, this might also be your solution!

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

