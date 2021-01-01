 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Vanilla Gorilla | 3.5G | Smalls

Vanilla Gorilla | 3.5G | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Vanilla Gorilla | 3.5G | Smalls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Vanilla Gorilla is a hybrid strain derived from Grease Monkey and Cookies and Cream F2. This strain carries a musky, woody, sweet aroma and flavor with a hint of citrus. Vanilla Gorilla will give you a stress-relieving, euphoric high while relaxing your muscles and melting away any pain.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review