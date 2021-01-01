Vanilla Gorilla
Vanilla Gorilla is a hybrid strain derived from Grease Monkey and Cookies and Cream F2. This strain carries a musky, woody, sweet aroma and flavor with a hint of citrus. Vanilla Gorilla will give you a stress-relieving, euphoric high while relaxing your muscles and melting away any pain.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
