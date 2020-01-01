 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Velvet Pie

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

Velvet Pie is an amazing Indica Leaning strain with bulgy nugs that are light mint green in color, and covered in so many frosty trichomes that it almost looks white! Velvet Pie is a cross between Velvet Cookies and Black Cherry Pie. Its dominant terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene. Earthy and slightly herbal flavors create a clean, enjoyable smoke that can help relieve anxiety, while also providing a fun and creative high.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.