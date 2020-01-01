Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Velvet Pie is an amazing Indica Leaning strain with bulgy nugs that are light mint green in color, and covered in so many frosty trichomes that it almost looks white! Velvet Pie is a cross between Velvet Cookies and Black Cherry Pie. Its dominant terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene. Earthy and slightly herbal flavors create a clean, enjoyable smoke that can help relieve anxiety, while also providing a fun and creative high.
